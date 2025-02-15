CBI Conducts Raid At 11 Locations In Cyber Crime Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted extensive searches at 11 locations in two states including at nine locations in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) in an ongoing probe of a case related to Cyber Crime, the federal probe agency said on Saturday.

According to the probe agency officials, the CBI raided 11 locations in two states including Delhi-NCR and Haryana in an ongoing investigation of a case related to Cyber Crime. Around Rs 1.08 crore, foreign currency worth dollar 1000, and 252 grams of gold were seized during the searches.

The operation was a follow-up action under RC 14/2023, which was registered under Section 120B read with 420 IPC and Section 66D of the IT Act, based on information from reliable sources that the suspects, in conspiracy among themselves and others, were engaged in illegal activities by impersonating government officials and committing crypto fraud using computer resources and crypto devices, the CBI spokesperson said.

The accused were also found cheating people in India and abroad, by offering fake technical support consultations and dishonestly inducing them to transfer money in the form of cryptocurrency. This money was then routed through multiple crypto wallets and converted into cash, the official informed.

CBI has already filed a chargesheet in the case, against three accused persons under Sections 120B read with 420 and 384 IPC, along with Section 66D of the IT Act, 2000, the CBI said.

During the searches, CBI unearthed significant incriminating digital evidence and seized six laptops, eight mobile phones, and one iPad. The investigation also revealed the use of computer programs for making VoIP-based calls and accessing the darknet. The probe is underway, the officials said.