CBI Busts Transnational Cybercrime Racket, Suspect Nabbed After VDA Worth Rs 2.8 Crore Seized

New Delhi: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have busted a transnational cybercrime racket that was targeting USA and Canada nationals, and arrested one person for his alleged involved in the case. Crypto-currencies worth crores have also been seized, the federal probe agency said on Wednesday.

According to the CBI spokesperson, as part of its sustained operation against cybercrime under 'Chakra-V', searches were conducted at three locations following which accused Rahul Arora was arrested.

As per reports, a case was registered on the basis of credible information regarding a cybercrime syndicate operating from India, which targeted unsuspecting individuals in the USA and Canada by impersonating government officials and representatives of reputed tech support companies, the CBI informed.

"Acting on the information found during the probe, CBI sleuths conducted the searches and unearthed incriminating evidence busting the operation of a group engaged in transnational cyber fraud. The seized materials include tools for making international calls with masked caller identity, a lead-generation mechanism based on social engineering tactics, voice recordings, and other components of the cybercrime ecosystem," the CBI said in a statement.