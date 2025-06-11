CBI Busts Transnational Cybercrime Racket, Suspect Nabbed After VDA Worth Rs 2.8 Crore Seized

New Delhi: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have busted a transnational cybercrime racket that was targeting USA and Canada nationals, and arrested one person for his alleged involved in the case. Crypto-currencies worth crores have also been seized, the federal probe agency said on Wednesday.
According to the CBI spokesperson, as part of its sustained operation against cybercrime under 'Chakra-V', searches were conducted at three locations following which accused Rahul Arora was arrested.
As per reports, a case was registered on the basis of credible information regarding a cybercrime syndicate operating from India, which targeted unsuspecting individuals in the USA and Canada by impersonating government officials and representatives of reputed tech support companies, the CBI informed.
"Acting on the information found during the probe, CBI sleuths conducted the searches and unearthed incriminating evidence busting the operation of a group engaged in transnational cyber fraud. The seized materials include tools for making international calls with masked caller identity, a lead-generation mechanism based on social engineering tactics, voice recordings, and other components of the cybercrime ecosystem," the CBI said in a statement.
In a significant breakthrough, the probe agency also seized proceeds of crime in the form of Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) worth Rs 2.8 crore along with unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 22 lakh from the suspect's possession, the CBI official said.
Notably, CBI has developed in-house capabilities for handling and seizure of Virtual Digital Assets as part of its technology-driven approach for combating cybercrime. The agency has also put in place necessary systems for the management of such assets as per legal provisions. CBI has been detecting and seizing VDAs in its various search operations. Further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.
