CBI Busts Child Trafficking Racket, Arrests Seven Accused

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted an alleged network of infant babies trafficking involved in buying and selling of children across the nation, the Central probe agency said on Saturday. As part of the operation, the CBI conducted searches at seven locations across Delhi and Haryana. During the raids two newborn male babies and one female baby of one month were rescued by the sleuths, CBI officials claimed.

Besides kids, incriminating articles, Rs 5.5 lakhs cash and other documents were also recovered during searches, the probe agency said. The CBI has also arrested seven accused identified as Neeraj, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, Indu Pawar, Aslam, Pooja Kashyap, Ritu, Anjali and Kavita, all residents of Delhi, the CBI said.

"The CBI has registered a criminal case under various penal provisions of IPC and also of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 against the 10 accused on the allegations that a network of infant children traffickers was involved in buying and selling of kids across the country for adoption as well as for other illegal purposes," the CBI claimed.

The investigation has revealed so far that the accused through advertisements on social media platforms gets connected with childless couples across the country, who are desirous of adopting babies.

They allegedly purchase infants from real parents as well as surrogate mothers and thereafter sell them at prices ranging from Rs 4 to Rs 6 lakhs per baby. These accused are also allegedly involved in duping many childless couples of lakhs of rupees by creating fake documents related to adoption, the CBI claimed in its communique. Furthermore, the investigation is underway to unearth more details about the racket, the CBI said.

