CBI Books Three Former Chhattisgarh Top Public Servants For 'Influencing' Probe

The case was re-registered by CBI against the then joint secretary Anil Tuteja, then principal secretary Alok Shukla, and then advocate general Satish Chandra Verma.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 19, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST

Raipur: The CBI on Saturday registered an FIR against former principal secretary, former joint secretary and former advocate general of Chhattisgarh for allegedly attempting to influence the ongoing proceedings in Nargik Apurti Nigam (NAN) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases against them, officials said.

Earlier probed by the State Economic Offences Investigation Bureau, the case was re-registered by the CBI against the then joint secretary Anil Tuteja and then principal secretary Alok Shukla, both retired IAS officers, and then advocate general Satish Chandra Verma, the central investigating agency said in a statement.

"Searches were conducted by CBI on the premises of two former public servants at two places in Raipur, which led to the recovery of some incriminating documents," CBI said.

The CBI has alleged that the accused public servants abused their official position to influence ongoing proceedings in the NAN case registered in 2015 against them at EOW/ACB, Raipur, and the ED case registered based on it. "According to digital evidence seized by the Income Tax Department, the accused former public servants made several attempts to frustrate the proceedings in NAN cases," the CBI statement said.

It is alleged that Tuteja and Shukla extended inappropriate benefits to Verma to motivate him to "perform public duty improperly and secure anticipatory bail" for them in the cases probed by ED and EOW/ACB, Chhattisgarh.

"To seek anticipatory bail, it was alleged, the accused public servants got changed the documents related to the procedural and departmental work of the senior officers posted in the State Economic Offences Investigation Bureau and the reply to be filed in the High Court in the NAN case," the statement said.

