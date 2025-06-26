ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Books Ex-CISF ASI For Misappropriating NPS Funds of 5,640 Personnel

Funds meant for Tier-I NPS contributions of active employees were diverted into the PRAN accounts of 72 employees who had either retired or been dismissed.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Roop Singh Meena, a former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), for misappropriating Rs 60.26 lakh from the New Pension Scheme (NPS) accounts of 5,640 CISF personnel.

The accused was attached to the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad, which oversees training for CISF personnel. The Union Home Ministry had designated NISA as the Cheque Drawing and Disbursing Officer (CDDO) for 19 CISF units and entrusted it with monitoring NPS-linked Permanent Retirement Account Numbers (PRANs).

The fraud reportedly took place over four years, between November 2016 and November 2020. Investigations revealed that funds meant for Tier-I NPS contributions of active employees were diverted into the PRAN accounts of 72 employees and personnel who had either retired or were dismissed.

Using false login credentials on the NSDL website, these funds were withdrawn through premature exit transactions, essentially stealing retirement savings from thousands of serving personnel. Funds were also transferred to other individuals, and CBI uncovered further suspicious transactions of Rs 2.24 lakh, that was credited to the PRAN account of ASI Amit Yadav, posted at the CISF Fire Service Training Institute in Hyderabad. An amount of Rs 22,964 was transferred to the PRAN account of Rakesh Meena, an ASI with the CISF NTPC unit in Dadri of Uttar Pradesh.

Following an internal inquiry, NISA officials filed a complaint at Jawaharnagar Police Station on April 18, 2023. However, given the inter-state implications and involvement of multiple CISF units under the Union Home Ministry, the matter was escalated to the CBI. The Telangana DGP formally recommended the transfer of the case to the CBI in July 2023, and the agency has now registered a case.

Notably, Meena was already dismissed from service on July 6, 2023, in connection with a separate case related to the Indore Aviation Security Group (ASG).

