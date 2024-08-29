CBI Asks Who Changed Bedsheet Covering Body Of RG Kar Rape And Murder Victim

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case of the horrific rape and murder of a Kolkata medico at RK Kar Medical College and Hospital, asked did someone change the bedsheet from her body.

The central probe agency is investigating whether the assailant changed the bedsheet covering the body in an attempt to hide the evidence. After the incident on August 9, the doctor's body was recovered from the fourth-floor seminar hall, where it was covered with a blue bedsheet. Later, CBI officials spoke to the deceased's parents and gathered information.

The parents of the deceased told the officials that after hearing the incident from the hospital authorities, they came to RG Kar at 12:00 pm on that day. However, they were made to run from pillar to post around the hospital before they could see their daughter's body covered with a green bedsheet.

After learning this, the CBI officials speculated that someone or some people had changed the bedsheet on the body of the deceased after committing the crime.

They also learned that the doctor's parents were kept waiting in the hospital for about three hours after the body was recovered. CBI officials believe that at that time or before, someone intentionally changed the bedsheet covering the body.

The CBI also claimed that there were blood stains on the body. "As a result, the sheet that covered the body could contain multiple pieces of evidence, from bloodstains to handprints. And so we believe that the assailant had changed the bedsheet to mislead the Kolkata Police," CBI sources said.

The CBI officials are also interrogating Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Hospital at CGO Complex.

Hospital authorities' phone call goes viral

Meanwhile, there was a new twist in the case. Three audios have gone viral. Those audios are claimed to be from that August 9 night. After the incident, the parents of the doctor student were called three times by the hospital authorities. It is said that the audio of the three phone conversations has been circulated on social media. However, ETV Bharat has not verified the authenticity of the audio clips.

The parents of the deceased alleged that they were called several times from the hospital. There they were informed that their daughter had died by suicide.