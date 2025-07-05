CBI Arrests Two Railway Employees In Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two railway employees including an Assistant Divisional Engineer of Northern Railways, posted at Chandausi in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal in a case related to alleged bribery, the CBI spokesperson said on Saturday.

According to CBI officials, both, identified as Sanjeev Saxena (Assistant Divisional Engineer) and Akash (Trackman), were allegedly involved in demanding and accepting gratification of Rs 34,000 from the complainant.

Taking to social media X, CBI said, "CBI arrests Assistant Divisional Engineer, Northern Railways red-handed in an alleged bribery case."

A case was registered by the CBI on July 4, on the basis of a complaint against Assistant Divisional Engineer on allegations that the accused ADE demanded an undue advantage of Rs 34,000 as 2 percent commission on clearance of pending bills of Rs 17,57,605 of a private company . The complainant runs a private firm and is a Railway Contractor. The complainant’s firm was awarded a tender on January 19 last year by Moradabad Division of Northern Railways for railway track fitting, the CBI said in its statement.

CBI sleuths laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting gratification from the complainant on the night of July 4. After detailed interrogation, both the accused were arrested in the morning of July 5. The arrested accused will be produced before the Ld. Special Judge, CBI Court No. 1, Ghaziabad on Saturday, the CBI official added.

The official said that further probe is underway.