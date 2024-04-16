CBI Arrests Two Officials in Related to Alleged Bribery in Two Separate Cases

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two officials, including the Assistant Engineer of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) in two separate matters related to alleged bribery cases.

In the first case, accused Sandeep Kumar, an Assistant Engineer of CPWD, posted in Uttarakhand's Dehradun was arrested for allegedly accepting the bribe from the complainant, the central probe agency said.

The CBI registered a case against the Assistant Engineer on the basis of a complaint that the accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5.50 lakh for allowing the complainant to continue the construction work unhindered of a residential colony at Seemadwar, Dehradun, the agency said.

Acting on the complainant, a trap was laid by CBI sleuths and the accused was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant as part payment, it said.

The probe agency conducted searches at the premises of the accused and received cash of Rs 20,49,500 from the residential premises. Certain incriminating documents were also recovered, it said.

In the second case, CBI nabbed a Senior Duty Inspector (SDI) of Indian Post Office, Sub-Division, Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj in a case relating to accepting an alleged bribe from the complainant, CBI said.

A case was registered by CBI against accused Alok Chaudhary, SDI of Indian Post Office, on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant for detachment from Brijmanganj to Anand Nagar, CBI said in a communique.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant as part payment, the agency said. Searches were being conducted at the residential premises of the accused. The accused will be produced before the competent court on April 17.