CBI Arrests Two Officers Including Assistant Commissioner of CGST in Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officers including an Assistant Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) & CX posted at Belapur in Navi Mumbai in a case related to alleged bribery, the central probe agency said on Friday.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, CBI wrote, "CBI arrests two accused CGST Assistant Commissioner and Inspector on allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh."

A case was registered against the accused, Suhas C. Bhalerao, Assistant Commissioner following a complaint. It was alleged that the complainant, the partner of a transport firm, had received a show cause notice issued by the Assistant Commissioner, CGST & CX, Division-1, Belapur Commissionerate, CBI said.

Further, it was alleged that the complainant, thereafter, submitted the required documents, but the accused Assistant Commissioner allegedly demanded Rs six lakh from the complainant for settling the show cause notice related to Service Tax. After negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. The complainant was told to deliver this amount through the Inspector, Shubham Das Mohapatra, CGST, the CBI claimed.

The CBI sleuths laid a trap and caught the inspector while allegedly accepting Rs 1.5 lakh amount from the complainant on behalf of the Assistant Commissioner, the probe agency claimed. Now, both accused have been arrested by CBI, it said.

Searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of accused officers and further investigation is underway, the agency added. According to the CBI, the arrested accused officers will be produced before the competent court very soon.