CBI Arrests Staff Of RML Hospital In Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an accused, identified as Surjeet, Staff of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi in a case related to alleged bribery, federal probe agency said on Saturday.

According to a CBI spokesperson, a case was registered by CBI on March 27, against a staff of RML Hospital on the allegation that the accused demanded of bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for getting his relative (brother’s wife) admitted to the hospital for treatment. After negotiation accused agreed to accept Rs 8000 as a bribe from the complainant, the CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI spokesperson added that the probe agency laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant. The probe is underway, the CBI spokesperson informed.

In another case, CB apprehended two accused, identified as Dal Chand (Superintendent) and Abhijit Kumar Singh (private person), of CGST, posted at Nehru Place in New Delhi for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 13000 from the complainant, the spokesperson said.

A case was registered by CBI on March 28, against the said Superintendent on the basis of a complaint. It was alleged in the complaint that said accused demanded a bribe of 8-10 per cent of GST refund amount of Rs 1,33,000 from the complainant for clearing refund of his claims in this regard, the CBI spokesperson said.

CBI caught a private person while allegedly accepting the bribe amount of Rs13,000 on behalf of the accused Superintendent from the complainant. Both aforesaid accused persons have been apprehended, the CBI spokesperson added.