CBI Arrests Senior Section Engineer Of Railways In Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Senior Section Engineer (Bridge) posted in South East Central Railway in Madhya Pradesh's Nainpur in a case related to alleged accepting bribe from the complainant, the probe agency said on Thursday.

The CBI registered a case on June 26, on the basis of a complaint against the accused, identified as Uday Kumar, on the allegations that he demanded a bribe of Rs 39,000, as 3 percent of total bill amount of Rs 13,00,000 from complainant for allowing to him to work smoothly and also to get his pending bill cleared.

CBI sleuths laid a trap and caught the accused while allegedly accepting the bribe from the complainant. The accused was later arrested and was produced before the competent Court, the probe agency said. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents, it added.

In another case, CBI arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) who was absconding in a bank fraud case. The case was registered on September 29, 2005 and the accused, Munmun Das, was charge-sheeted along with 28 other individuals. The charges against the accused include alleged defrauding SBI Kabardanga Road Branch, Kolkata by fraudulently submitting housing loan application forms for various individuals between June 2004 and August 2004. Incomplete documents were used to sanction housing loans, resulting in a pecuniary loss to the SBI bank, CBI said in a statement.

The accused was absconding since November 7, 2011 in connection with the subject case and had been declared Proclaimed Offender (PO), it said.

