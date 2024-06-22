Uttar Pradesh: CBI Arrests Senior Postmaster, PR Inspector Of Postal Department In Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Senior Postmaster and a Public Relation Inspector posted at Head Post Office in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra in a case related to alleged bribery, the central probe agency officials said on Saturday.

According to CBI officials, a case was registered on Friday on the basis of a complaint against two persons, identified as Devendra Kumar (Senior Post Master) and Rajeev Dubey (Public Relation Inspector).

The complainant said he was recently transferred from Agra Head Post Office to Fort Head Office, Agra after an order on April 25 of Senior Superintendent of Post office, Agra Division. A departmental proceeding was allegedly pending against the complainant.

The accused Senior Postmaster allegedly demanded gratification of Rs 1 lakh through accused Public Relation Inspector from the complainant for allegedly giving favourable report and decision in the departmental proceeding pending against the complainant and also for relieving him to join his new place of posting, CBI officials claimed. "It is alleged that after some negotiation, the accused persons reduced the demanded bribe amount to Rs 50,000," the official said in a statement.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the bribe amount. During trap proceedings, the Senior Post Master allegedly directed the complainant to hand over the bribe money of Rs 20,000 (first instalment of the demanded bribe amount of Rs 50,000) to the Public Relation Inspector.

“As per instructions of the accused, the complainant handed over the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 to co-accused Public Relation Inspector. During further trap proceedings, the Public Relation Inspector handed over a tainted bribe amount to accused Sr. Postmaster. Both the accused were arrested,” CBI officials said in a statement.

Searches were conducted by CBI at the residential premises of both accused at Agra and Mathura, which led to recovery of certain incriminating documents, it said.