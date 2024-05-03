CBI Arrests Senior Manager of NTPC Ltd in Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a senior manager of NTPC Ltd posted in Delhi in a case related to alleged bribery.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint from vice president of an advertising company against the accused, identified as Vijay Kumar, Senior Manager (Corporate Communications) of NTPC Ltd. on allegations of demanding bribe for passing the bill of complainant's company, a CBI official claimed.

The said company had allegedly installed booths, in Andaman Nicobar and Pondicherry in the month of January-February, 2024 on behalf of NTPC Limited. After completion of work, an official of the company visited NTPC office in order to submit proforma invoice of Rs 40 lakh and met accused, who allegedly refused to accept the proforma invoice and told that work completion certificate were not enclosed which were to be issued from local authorities in Andaman Nicobar and Pondicherry administration, CBI said in a communique.

Accordingly, the company's representative visited local authority offices of Andaman Nicobar and Pondicherry and requested to issue work completion certificate. It was also alleged that the local authorities informed that for issuance of work completion certificate, they would require email or call from NTPC Ltd, it said.

The complainant contacted accused and requested him to help the company in communicating the local authorities about work completion certificate. Accused allegedly demanded an undue advantage from the complainant and assured them that he would manage everything and bill would be passed without any hindrance, if alleged undue advantage was paid to him, CBI claimed.

Further, it was alleged that the accused enhanced his demand of undue advantage to Rs 9.25 lakh. After negotiation, accused agreed to accept Rs eight lakh from the complainant, CBI official said.

A trap was laid by CBI and the accused was caught red handed while allegedly accepting Rs eight lakh from the complainant in Mumbai as accused flew from Delhi to Mumbai to accept the undue advantage. CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused situated at Noida in Uttar Pradesh, it said.