CBI Arrests RG Kar Hospital Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh In Kolkata Medic Rape-Murder Case

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday added a rape and murder charge against former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, an agency official said.

An on-duty doctor was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Ghosh is currently in judicial custody in a corruption case. A policeman was also arrested in the rape and murder case, the official said.

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had led to widespread protests across the country. While the West Bengal government handed over the case to the CBI, the Supreme Court took a suo moto cognizance of the case and formed a National Task Force, comprising prominent members, to look into the conditions of doctors across the country.

There were daily protests in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal seeking justice for the victim. Resident Doctors at the RG Kar Hospital have still not resumed work despite repeated requests from West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and an order by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The impasse between the state government between the state government and the resident doctors continues.