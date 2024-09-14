ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests RG Kar Hospital Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh In Kolkata Medic Rape-Murder Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested RG Kar Hospital ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh in the Kolkata Medic Rape-Murder case. Widespread protests across the country are being held demanding justice for the victim.

CBI has arrested former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh
File photo of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh (ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday added a rape and murder charge against former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, an agency official said.

An on-duty doctor was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Ghosh is currently in judicial custody in a corruption case. A policeman was also arrested in the rape and murder case, the official said.

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had led to widespread protests across the country. While the West Bengal government handed over the case to the CBI, the Supreme Court took a suo moto cognizance of the case and formed a National Task Force, comprising prominent members, to look into the conditions of doctors across the country.

There were daily protests in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal seeking justice for the victim. Resident Doctors at the RG Kar Hospital have still not resumed work despite repeated requests from West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and an order by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The impasse between the state government between the state government and the resident doctors continues.

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday added a rape and murder charge against former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, an agency official said.

An on-duty doctor was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Ghosh is currently in judicial custody in a corruption case. A policeman was also arrested in the rape and murder case, the official said.

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had led to widespread protests across the country. While the West Bengal government handed over the case to the CBI, the Supreme Court took a suo moto cognizance of the case and formed a National Task Force, comprising prominent members, to look into the conditions of doctors across the country.

There were daily protests in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal seeking justice for the victim. Resident Doctors at the RG Kar Hospital have still not resumed work despite repeated requests from West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and an order by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The impasse between the state government between the state government and the resident doctors continues.

Last Updated : 3 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CBIRG KAR HOSPITALSANDIP GHOSHWEST BENGAL POLICEKOLKATA DOCTOR RAPE AND MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.