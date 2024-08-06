ETV Bharat / bharat

Declared Dead in 2011, Long-Absconding Bank Fraud Accused Held by CBI in Tamil Nadu

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Updated : Aug 6, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

The CBI apprehended V Chalapathi Rao, a fugitive involved in a bank fraud case from 225, who had been declared deceased by a court in 2011. Rao had been evading arrest by continuously changing his identity and locations, including states and even countries. He was finally arrested in Tamil Nadu, where he had been hiding under a new name.

The CBI apprehended V Chalapathi Rao, a fugitive involved in a bank fraud case from 225, who had been declared deceased by a court in 2011. Rao had been evading arrest by continuously changing his identity and locations, including states and even countries. He was finally arrested in Tamil Nadu, where he had been hiding under a new name.
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In a significant development, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested V Chalapathi Rao, a fugitive wanted in a major bank fraud case, who had been evading capture for nearly 20 years. Rao, who was previously declared dead by a court, was apprehended in Tamil Nadu on August 4 after a prolonged manhunt.

The case dates back to 2005 when the CBI filed charges against Rao, who was then a computer operator at the State Bank of India Chandulal Biradari branch in Hyderabad. Rao was accused of defrauding the bank of Rs 50 lakh using forged documents including fake quotations and salary certificates created in the names of family members and associates. Chargesheets were filed but Rao went missing soon after.

In his attempts to evade arrest, Rao changed his identity and location multiple times. He initially fled to Salem in Tamil Nadu, where he adopted the alias Vineet Kumar and married again in 2007. By 2014, Rao had moved to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, where he worked as a debt recovery agent. His journey continued as he relocated to Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, and later to an ashram in Maharashtra's Verul, where he assumed the name Swamy Vidhitatmanand Teertha. In December 2021, he deceived the ashram, embezzling Rs 70 lakh before moving to Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Rao's attempt to escape abroad was thwarted when CBI officials tracked him to Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. He had been planning to flee to Sri Lanka by sea route. Despite changing contact numbers frequently and remaining in hiding, CBI's persistent efforts led to his arrest in Narsinganallur village.

Rao was produced before a local court in Hyderabad, which has remanded him custody till August 16. The arrest marks the end of a long and complex chase, reflecting the CBI's dedication to pursuing justice for the bank fraud case that had remained unresolved for nearly two decades.

Hyderabad: In a significant development, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested V Chalapathi Rao, a fugitive wanted in a major bank fraud case, who had been evading capture for nearly 20 years. Rao, who was previously declared dead by a court, was apprehended in Tamil Nadu on August 4 after a prolonged manhunt.

The case dates back to 2005 when the CBI filed charges against Rao, who was then a computer operator at the State Bank of India Chandulal Biradari branch in Hyderabad. Rao was accused of defrauding the bank of Rs 50 lakh using forged documents including fake quotations and salary certificates created in the names of family members and associates. Chargesheets were filed but Rao went missing soon after.

In his attempts to evade arrest, Rao changed his identity and location multiple times. He initially fled to Salem in Tamil Nadu, where he adopted the alias Vineet Kumar and married again in 2007. By 2014, Rao had moved to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, where he worked as a debt recovery agent. His journey continued as he relocated to Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, and later to an ashram in Maharashtra's Verul, where he assumed the name Swamy Vidhitatmanand Teertha. In December 2021, he deceived the ashram, embezzling Rs 70 lakh before moving to Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Rao's attempt to escape abroad was thwarted when CBI officials tracked him to Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. He had been planning to flee to Sri Lanka by sea route. Despite changing contact numbers frequently and remaining in hiding, CBI's persistent efforts led to his arrest in Narsinganallur village.

Rao was produced before a local court in Hyderabad, which has remanded him custody till August 16. The arrest marks the end of a long and complex chase, reflecting the CBI's dedication to pursuing justice for the bank fraud case that had remained unresolved for nearly two decades.

Last Updated : Aug 6, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

V CHALAPATHI RAO BANK FRAUDCBI ARRESTS FUGITIVE IN BANK FRAUD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.