CBI Arrests NDMC Staffer, Middleman For Demanding Rs 6 Lakh Bribe

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an NDMC employee and a middleman for allegedly receiving bribes for ensuring appointments to posts of Assistant Sanitary Inspector and Sanitary Inspector in the civic body responsible for the upkeep of several VIP areas of the national capital, officials said Tuesday.

The agency had received complaints that Puran, a sweeper in NDMC, sought a bribe of Rs 6 lakh for getting the three complainants and one more person appointed to the post of Assistant Sanitary Inspector and Sanitary Inspector in NDMC. The CBI found that Rs 50,000 were collected earlier as part of the bribe amount, they said.

"Further, accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 50,000 from the complainant as part payment of undue advantage as second installment and directed the complainant that remaining bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh be paid after joining the job in NDMC," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The central probe agency laid a trap where Puran was arrested with a middleman Vinod while accepting bribe of Rs 15,000, it said.