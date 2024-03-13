CBI Arrests Inspector of CGST in Alleged Bribery Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 7 minutes ago

CBI arrested inspector of CGST in alleged bribery case

The CBI has arrested Inspector of Central Goods and Service Tax posted at Rawatpur in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The central probe agency also apprehended a Delhi Police constable for allegedly demanding a bribe.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Inspector of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) posted at Rawatpur in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in alleged bribery case.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint against accused Ajay Porwal on allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs 10,000 for registration of the firm of the complainant in CGST, Kanpur. After negotiation accused reduced the demand for bribe amount, the CBI claimed in a communique on Wednesday.

The central probe agency said that the CBI laid trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting alleged bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

It added that searches were being conducted at the premises of accused at Kanpur.

Earlier in the day, CBI apprehended a constable of Delhi Police posted at Welcome Police Station in Delhi's North East district for allegedly accepting a bribe.

"CBI registered a case on the basis of a complaint against constable, Pradeep Chaudhary, on allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 15,000 from complainant for allowing unhindered operations of the buses of the complainant from Jaffrabad Metro Station for picking the passengers. After negotiation, accused reduced the amount of demand for alleged bribe as Rs 13,000," the CBI claimed.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting alleged undue advantage of Rs 13,000 from the complainant," the central probe agency said.

Searches were conducted at the premises of accused. Investigation is underway, the probe agency said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

The Big Brother Syndrome

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.