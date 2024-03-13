CBI Arrests Inspector of CGST in Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Inspector of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) posted at Rawatpur in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in alleged bribery case.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint against accused Ajay Porwal on allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs 10,000 for registration of the firm of the complainant in CGST, Kanpur. After negotiation accused reduced the demand for bribe amount, the CBI claimed in a communique on Wednesday.

The central probe agency said that the CBI laid trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting alleged bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

It added that searches were being conducted at the premises of accused at Kanpur.

Earlier in the day, CBI apprehended a constable of Delhi Police posted at Welcome Police Station in Delhi's North East district for allegedly accepting a bribe.

"CBI registered a case on the basis of a complaint against constable, Pradeep Chaudhary, on allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 15,000 from complainant for allowing unhindered operations of the buses of the complainant from Jaffrabad Metro Station for picking the passengers. After negotiation, accused reduced the amount of demand for alleged bribe as Rs 13,000," the CBI claimed.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting alleged undue advantage of Rs 13,000 from the complainant," the central probe agency said.

Searches were conducted at the premises of accused. Investigation is underway, the probe agency said.