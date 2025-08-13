CBI Arrests Health Scheme Officials Over Rs 50 Lakh Bribe In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday night arrested three government employees for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹50 lakh from a hospital for not de-empanelling them from a government scheme in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The probe agency arrested Additional Director Ajay Kumar and office Superintendent Lavesh Solanki, both posted in Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Swasthya Bhavan Meerut, and a middleman, Raees Ahmad.

According to a press release by the probe agency, a private hospital owner complained to the CBI that these officials were threatening to remove his hospitals from the government's approved list. This would mean government employees could no longer get treatment at his hospitals.

“The complainant Medical Group runs various hospitals in and around Meerut with different names. It was alleged by the complainant that on 08.07.2025, a Surprise Inspection was conducted by the CGHS Team, Meerut, on 02 of its hospitals and thereafter, official notices were served upon both the hospitals, highlighting frivolous deficiencies with the intention to obtain undue advantage from the hospitals,” the statement said.

After this inspection, the officials allegedly demanded 50 lakh rupees to keep the hospitals on the approved list. The hospital owner reported this to the CBI instead of paying. The officials then agreed to take 5 lakh rupees as the first payment. When they came to collect this money on Tuesday night, CBI officers were waiting and arrested them.

“CBI laid a trap and caught the accused, two public servants and a private person, red-handed with the bribe money of Rs. 5 lakh (1st instalment of bribe money of Rs. 50 lakh). Searches are being conducted at the residential premises of the accused,” the statement added.