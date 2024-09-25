CBI Arrests Haridwar Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal For Bribery

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested the Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya at BHEL Ranipur, Haridwar in connection with a case related to alleged bribery.

A case was registered by the CBI based on a complaint against the accused principal, Rajesh Kumar, on allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 per month from the contractual workers like guards, sweepers and gardeners for the continuation of their job in Kendriya Vidyalaya through their supervisor, the CBI official said.

"CBI arrests accused Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Haridwar while allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant,” the CBI shared in an X post.

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from eight workers in the last 10 months. After negotiation, the accused agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 50,000-60,000, a CBI official said.

Acting on the complaint, CBI laid a trap and caught Kumar red-handed while accepting an alleged bribe of Rs 30,000 as part-payment. Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused which led to the recovery of certain incriminating documents. As per the letter shared by the CBI on its X handle the accused principal was produced in the court on Wednesday. The CBI official informed that further probe into the matter is underway.