ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests Haridwar Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal For Bribery

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 58 minutes ago

The CBI said the accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from eight contractual workers in the last 10 months. After negotiation, he agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 60,000.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested the Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya at BHEL Ranipur, Haridwar in connection with a case related to alleged bribery.

A case was registered by the CBI based on a complaint against the accused principal, Rajesh Kumar, on allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 per month from the contractual workers like guards, sweepers and gardeners for the continuation of their job in Kendriya Vidyalaya through their supervisor, the CBI official said.

"CBI arrests accused Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Haridwar while allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant,” the CBI shared in an X post.

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from eight workers in the last 10 months. After negotiation, the accused agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 50,000-60,000, a CBI official said.

Acting on the complaint, CBI laid a trap and caught Kumar red-handed while accepting an alleged bribe of Rs 30,000 as part-payment. Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused which led to the recovery of certain incriminating documents. As per the letter shared by the CBI on its X handle the accused principal was produced in the court on Wednesday. The CBI official informed that further probe into the matter is underway.

Also Read:

  1. Records Altered/Falsely Created In Tala PS In Medic's Rape-Murder: CBI To Special Court In Kolkata
  2. Does RSS Accept Toppling Govts With ED-CBI?: Kejriwal Writes To Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested the Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya at BHEL Ranipur, Haridwar in connection with a case related to alleged bribery.

A case was registered by the CBI based on a complaint against the accused principal, Rajesh Kumar, on allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 per month from the contractual workers like guards, sweepers and gardeners for the continuation of their job in Kendriya Vidyalaya through their supervisor, the CBI official said.

"CBI arrests accused Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Haridwar while allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant,” the CBI shared in an X post.

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from eight workers in the last 10 months. After negotiation, the accused agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 50,000-60,000, a CBI official said.

Acting on the complaint, CBI laid a trap and caught Kumar red-handed while accepting an alleged bribe of Rs 30,000 as part-payment. Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused which led to the recovery of certain incriminating documents. As per the letter shared by the CBI on its X handle the accused principal was produced in the court on Wednesday. The CBI official informed that further probe into the matter is underway.

Also Read:

  1. Records Altered/Falsely Created In Tala PS In Medic's Rape-Murder: CBI To Special Court In Kolkata
  2. Does RSS Accept Toppling Govts With ED-CBI?: Kejriwal Writes To Mohan Bhagwat

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CBI NABS KV PRINCIPAL FOR BRIBERYKENDRIYA VIDYALAYACENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONCBI ARRESTS KV PRINCIPAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.