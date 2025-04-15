CBI Arrests Four Persons In 'Digital Arrests' Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four persons allegedly involved in the case related to Digital Arrests, the probe agency spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to the CBI spokesperson, the arrests were made following an extensive search operation at 12 locations as part of “Operation Chakra-V”. The CBI arrested them, two each from Mumbai and Moradabad, for their alleged role in the crime.

The CBI has been adopting a multi-pronged approach in investigating Digital Arrest cases, with a special emphasis on dismantling the infrastructure behind such offenses. In recent months, the probe agency has registered multiple cases of Digital Arrests. In this context, the agency took over the Digital Arrest case following the request of the Rajasthan government, earlier registered at Cyber Police Station Jhunjhunu, where the victim was digitally detained for over three months by cyber-criminals impersonating as personnel of various law enforcement agencies. During this period, the victim was extorted 42 times, totally amounting to Rs 7.67 crore, the spokesperson informed.

The CBI conducted an investigation involving extensive data analysis and profiling. CBI employed advanced investigative techniques to identify the perpetrators. Based on the leads generated during the probe, the CBI conducted extensive searches recently, across twelve locations in Moradabad and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Krishnanagar in West Bengal, leading to the arrest of four individuals involved in this highly organised crime syndicate. Substantial material was recovered during these searches, including bank account details, debit cards, chequebooks, deposit slips, and digital devices/ evidence, the CBI said.

The arrested individuals were produced before the Competent Court and have been remanded to five days of police custody, and further investigation is underway, the CBI spokesperson added.