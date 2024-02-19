CBI Arrests Enforcement Officer of EPFO in Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested an accused Enforcement Officer posted at Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district in an alleged bribery case.

The CBI claimed that it has registered a case on the basis of a complaint against P Kabilan, Enforcement Officer, on the allegations that accused demanded bribe of Rs 15 lakh from complainant, who is running a software company at Tirunelveli. It was also alleged that accused demanded the said bribe for not taking action against the company which availed the Centre's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana.

It was further alleged that the accused officer collected and verified the documents from the complainant's company and learnt that the company has received an amount of Rs three crore under Cente's ABRY scheme. Out of the said amount he allegedly demanded five per cent as bribe from the complainant, the Central probe agency claimed.

CBI laid a trap and caught the said accused EPFO officer red-handed while allegedly accepting bribe of Rs two lakh as an advance. The investigation is underway, CBI official said. The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (ABRY) is a scheme to boost creations of new jobs in formal sector through support of EPF contributions for new employees.