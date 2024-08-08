New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a bribery case, officials said on Thursday. The officer was identified as Sandeep Singh Yadav. He was arrested in Delhi, they said.
CBI Arrests ED Assistant Director in Bribery Case
Sandeep Singh Yadav, an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate has been arrested by the CBI in connection with a bribery case.
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)
