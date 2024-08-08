ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests ED Assistant Director in Bribery Case

By PTI

Published : Aug 8, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

Sandeep Singh Yadav, an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate has been arrested by the CBI in connection with a bribery case.

Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a bribery case, officials said on Thursday. The officer was identified as Sandeep Singh Yadav. He was arrested in Delhi, they said.

