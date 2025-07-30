CBI Arrests Delhi PWD Executive Engineer For Accepting Bribe; Rs 1.6 Crore Cash Recovered

Jaipur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Executive Engineer of the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, the probe agency said on Wednesday. The arrest was made during a trap operation conducted by the probe agency following a corruption complaint.

According to a CBI statement, the engineer had allegedly demanded a three per cent commission in exchange for clearing a contractor's bill. "After negotiations, the bribe amount was settled at Rs 30,000. The CBI registered a case on July 28, following which, they laid a trap to catch the accused. He was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant," the statement said.

The probe agency said following the arrest, CBI teams carried out extensive search operations at the accused's residence in Delhi and Jaipur. "During these raids, officials recovered a staggering Rs 1.60 crore in cash. In addition to the cash, several documents related to property and bank accounts were also seized for further examination," it said.

A senior CBI official confirmed that the recovered assets are being evaluated and traced to identify whether they are linked to illegal or disproportionate income. "The arrested officer is currently being questioned, and further investigations are underway," the senior CBI official said. The case is being seen as a significant breakthrough in the agency's efforts to crack down on bribery and misuse of official positions within public departments.