CBI Arrests Cyber Criminal On FBI Input; 57 Gold Bars, Rs 16 Lakh Seized During Searches

The CBI found material showing that this transnational cyber-enabled financial crimes network was channelling proceeds of crime through virtual assets and bullion ( ANI )

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an alleged cyber criminal from Mumbai who had duped a US citizen of USD 4.5 lakh by posing as technical support, officials said on Saturday.

In the action conducted under its ongoing crackdown on cyber criminals in Operation Chakra-3 in coordination with the USA's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the CBI dismantled a sophisticated virtual asset and bullion supported cyber crime network that has been targeting victims in foreign countries since 2022, they said.

The International Operations Division (IOD) of the CBI arrested accused Vishnu Rathi in Mumbai and brought him to Delhi, where he was produced before a magistrate on Saturday. The magistrate sent him to five days of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody.

"Custodial interrogation is to aid the investigation and is one of the effective modes of investigation into an alleged offence. Accordingly, for effective and fair investigation, custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary," the magistrate noted.

During searches conducted in the last two days at seven locations, the CBI seized 57 gold bars of 100 gm each, cash amount of Rs 16 lakh, a mobile phone, laptop used to manage crypto currencies, details of lockers, and other incriminating documents from the premises of Rathi, they said.