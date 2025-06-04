CBI Arrests Accused In Alleged Multiple minors' Sexual Assault Case

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has cracked a case of alleged rape and sexual assault on multiple minor girls and arrested a person from Hisar district of Haryana, the federal probe agency said on Wednesday.

According to CBI official, the accused, identified as Somnath, was arrested from Haryana on allegations of committing rape, sexual assault on multiple minor victims.

"A case was registered on May 29, against the accused on the allegations that the accused was creating, browsing, collecting, possessing, exchanging, and uploading child sexual abuse material (CSAM) depicting children in sexual acts in electronic form and storage of pornographic material involving children," the CBI said in a statement.

CBI detected the instance of child sexual abuse on its own, as till the registration of the case, the victims or their families had not reported the incidents to any Law Enforcement Agency, it informed.

Demonstrating qualitative investigative skills, due diligence, and procedural efficiency, CBI detected Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) images and videos from the INTERPOL's ICSE database; the CSAM were also found linked with Cyber Tipline Reports, generated by Google and submitted to I4C, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The analysis of the images and videos using cyber forensic tools revealed the location of the incident to district Hisar in Haryana, depicting multiple victims of sexual assault and abuse by the accused, the CBI added.

Searches were conducted by CBI at the residential premises of the accused on June 3, which led to the recovery of incriminating electronic gadgets as well as the identification of multiple victim children who were allegedly raped, sexually assaulted, threatened and used for pornographic purposes over the past few years. The accused was arrested for the above-mentioned offences. The investigation is underway, it added.