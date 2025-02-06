ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests Absconding Accused In 2010 Gorkha Leader Murder Case

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Puran Bahadur Rai, an absconding accused in the 2010 murder case of Madan Tamang, then President of the Akhil Bhartiya Gorkha League (ABGL). Rai was apprehended from Bommasandra, Maruthi Nagar, in Bengaluru Rural, Karnataka, after evading the law since 2017, officials said.

Tamang was murdered on May 21, 2010, in Darjeeling, West Bengal. The CBI took over the investigation on January 19, 2011. The case was initially registered by the Sadar Police Station in Darjeeling.

Rai, a charge-sheeted accused in the case, had been avoiding trial proceedings since 2017. The Chief Judge of the City Sessions Court in Kolkata issued a proclamation against him on April 3, 2017, and later an open-ended warrant on November 20, 2024, after he failed to appear in court. To evade arrest, Rai had relocated from Darjeeling to Bengaluru.