CBI Arrests 5 Persons Including Dy. Chief Engineer Of Railways In Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested five, including the Deputy Chief Engineer of the Gati Sakti Unit, posted in Northern Railways, Lucknow, in an alleged bribery case, the central probe agency official said on Tuesday.

According to the CBI spokesperson, a case was registered by the agency on July 14 against the Deputy Chief Engineer, Senior Divisional Engineer, Office Superintendent (OS), and a Senior Clerk from the Northern Railways, a private company, and two of its employees.

The arrested have been identified as Vivek Kushwah (Dy. Chief Engineer, Northern Railway, Lucknow), Ashok Ranjan (SSE Drawings), Anjum Nisha (OS, Northern Railway), and private employees Jimmy Singh alias Ajeet Kumar Singh and Praveen Kumar Singh.

The CBI conducted searches at 4 places in Lucknow, 6 places in Varanasi, and 1 place in Ghaziabad, during which incriminating documents were recovered.

According to the CBI, the investigation revealed that the private company is a Railway contractor and it was awarded a tender under the Gati Shakti Project at Bhadohi in Varanasi. The project is reportedly under the supervision of the Deputy Chief Engineer.

The private person, an employee of the private company, was apprehended, and incriminating material was recovered from his possession. The CBI statement claimed that he delivered an 'undue advantage' on behalf of the private company to the railway officials.