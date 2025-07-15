CBI Arrests 5 Persons Including Dy. Chief Engineer Of Railways In Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested five, including the Deputy Chief Engineer of the Gati Sakti Unit, posted in Northern Railways, Lucknow, in an alleged bribery case, the central probe agency official said on Tuesday.
According to the CBI spokesperson, a case was registered by the agency on July 14 against the Deputy Chief Engineer, Senior Divisional Engineer, Office Superintendent (OS), and a Senior Clerk from the Northern Railways, a private company, and two of its employees.
The arrested have been identified as Vivek Kushwah (Dy. Chief Engineer, Northern Railway, Lucknow), Ashok Ranjan (SSE Drawings), Anjum Nisha (OS, Northern Railway), and private employees Jimmy Singh alias Ajeet Kumar Singh and Praveen Kumar Singh.
The CBI conducted searches at 4 places in Lucknow, 6 places in Varanasi, and 1 place in Ghaziabad, during which incriminating documents were recovered.
According to the CBI, the investigation revealed that the private company is a Railway contractor and it was awarded a tender under the Gati Shakti Project at Bhadohi in Varanasi. The project is reportedly under the supervision of the Deputy Chief Engineer.
The private person, an employee of the private company, was apprehended, and incriminating material was recovered from his possession. The CBI statement claimed that he delivered an 'undue advantage' on behalf of the private company to the railway officials.
Subsequently, the Deputy Chief Engineer was apprehended from his office, and Rs. 2.5 lakh, which was allegedly the bribe he received, was recovered from him. The CBI also said that Rs. 80,000 was recovered from the OS, and according to the CBI spokesperson, this amount includes the bribe for another official as well.
Another railway employee, who allegedly received Rs 2.75 lakh as a bribe, is absconding. Efforts were being made to trace him out, a CBI official said.
The arrested 5 accused were produced in court, and all of them have been remanded to Judicial Custody till July 28, the CBI added.
