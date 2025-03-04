ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests 26 Railway Officials In Departmental Exam Paper Leak; Rs 1.17 Crore Seized

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested 26 railway officials including a senior divisional electrical engineer (DEE) of East Cental Railway in Uttar Pradesh's Mughal Sarai for allegedly leaking papers of a departmental examination and seized Rs 1.17 crore cash during its raids.

Sushant Parashar, posted at DRM office, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction as DEE (operations), was arrested on Monday night along with other officials who had allegedly taken money for leaking papers of departmental examination for the elevation to posts of chief loco pilot at Mughal Sarai, CBI officials said on Tuesday.

Sources in the agency said that the examination, which was to be conducted on Tuesday, has now been cancelled. Parashar is a 2014-batch officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers.

"He (Parashar) himself had written the questions in English and allegedly gave it to one loco pilot who, in turn, translated it into Hindi and further gave it to another official. The said official allegedly gave it to the candidates through few other railway employees," a CBI spokesperson said.

Upon getting the information about the alleged compromise of the examination, the CBI teams raided three spots in Mughal Sarai where the aspirants were holed up cramming the answers to the question papers allegedly provided to them, the officials said.