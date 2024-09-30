ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyber Fraud: CBI Arrests 26 Accused Persons In Multi-City Raids

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested 26 persons accused in alleged organised cybercrimes fraudulently targeting people across the world, officials said on Monday.

The action comes after multi-city raids by the probe agency as part of its ongoing Operation Chakra-III. The operation was conducted in Pune, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam following specific inputs, they said.

Last week, the CBI’s International Operations Division filed a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Information Technology Act of 2000, after which the sleuths launched raids at 32 different places, officials told ETV Bharat.

During searches, CBI intercepted around 170 persons allegedly engaged in ongoing online criminal activities across four call centres, while investigation and questioning on the role of other workers at these illegal call centres was ongoing.

The operations have resulted in the seizure of 951 items, including electronic devices, mobile phones, laptops, financial information, communication records, and incriminating material used by the cybercrime network for criminal activity and to defraud victims, per a CBI official.