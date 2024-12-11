CBI Arrests Panel Advocate of a Bank in Maharashtra in Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Panel Advocate of Indian Bank posted at Kolhapur in Maharashtra for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,70,000 from the complainant, the Central probe agency said on Wednesday.

According to CBI spokesperson, the agency registered a case on December 10, on the basis of a complaint against the accused, identified as Vijay Patankar, resident of Ichalkaranji, on allegations that accused Penal Advocate demanded bribe of Rs 2,50,000 from the complainant and negotiated it for Rs 1.80 lakh, the CBI official said.

The bribe was allegedly demanded for deferring the possession of the mortgaged property of the complainant by the Bank under SARFAESI Act which he had offered to the Bank for obtaining a loan of Rs 5.5 crore, which had become NPA subsequently. The accused further agreed and reduced the bribe to Rs 1.70 Lakh, the spokesperson informed.

A trap was laid by CBI and the accused was caught red handed at his office while allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1.70 lakh from complainant.

CBI conducted searches at the residential and official premises of the accused at Ichalkaranji which led to recovery of incriminating documents. Further probe is underway, the CBI official said.

Meanwhile, in another case, the CBI said it apprehended two accused including Executive Engineer and MTS of DDA, New Delhi for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant as a part payment of the demanded bribe of Rs. 2.8 lakh, an agency statement said.

"CBI registered a case on December 11 against two accused Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer, both posted DDA, Vikas Minar, New Delhi on allegations that accused demanded undue advantage of Rs. 3 lakh for passing the bill/making payment, as reward. The accused, after negotiation, agreed to accept bribe of Rs. 2.8 lakh from complainant," the probe agency said.

The statement added, "CBI laid a trap today i.e. December 11 and during Trap, on the direction of accused Assistant Engineer (working as Executive Engineer), complainant handed over the bribe amount of Rs. 2 lakh as a part payment to accused MTS of DDA. Both accused persons have been apprehended."