CBI Arrests Two Employees of Income Tax Department in Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: Central Investigation of Bureau (CBI) arrested two accused employees of the Income Tax Department posted at Silchar in Assam in a case related to alleged bribery.

According to the CBI spokesperson, both the accused, identified as Swapan, Group D (TS), and Dipti (notice server Group C), have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4000 from the complainant.

CBI wrote on social media X, “CBI arrests two accused employees of Income Tax Department, Silchar (ASSAM) for demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs 4000 from the complainant.”

The CBI registered a case on November 29, on the basis of a complaint against two accused employees of Income Tax Department at Silchar in Assam on allegations that both accused demanded bribe of Rs 10,000 for closure/surrender of PAN No. of one of the two PAN Cards issued in the name of his aunt of Silchar, for which she allegedly had already applied with the IT Department. It was further alleged that the complainant was later directed by them to pay part of the demanded bribe amount of Rs 4,000, the spokesperson said.

CBI sleuths laid a trap and caught accused Group-D (T.S.) red handed while allegedly accepting the part demanded undue advantage of Rs 4,000 from the complainant. Other accused Notice Server, Group-C of the IT Department was also apprehended during the trap proceedings for having demanded and accepted the bribe from the complainant, the CBI said.

Both arrested accused were produced before Ld. Special Judge (CBI), Guwahati, Assam. The CBI also conducted searches at residential premises of both the accused at Silchar in Assam. The investigation is underway, the CBI officials said.