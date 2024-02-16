CBI Apprehends Three Among Regional Passport Officer in Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three officers posted at the Regional Passport Office in Jalandhar in an alleged bribery case related to the issuance of passport.

The accused have been identified as Hari Om (Assistant Passport Officer) whose name is in the FIR, Anup Singh (Regional Passport Officer), and Sanjay Srivastava (Assistant Passport Officer). All three accused persons are posted at Regional Passport Office, Jalandhar, claimed a CBI official.

Searches are being conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused. Around Rs 20 lakh cash and incriminating documents have been seized so far, the Central probe agency claimed.

The CBI registered a case against an Assistant Passport Officer (APO) on the basis of a complaint. In his complaint, the complainant alleged that he had applied for fresh passports in respect of his granddaughter and grandson.

When the complainant met the accused APO to check the status of both passports, the accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 for the issuance of a passport.

It was further alleged that the accused informed the complainant that the bribe amount was accepted on the directions of RPO and another APO and the same was shared between them, claimed a CBI official.

The CBI laid a trap and apprehended the accused APO red-handed while demanding and accepting an alleged bribe of Rs 25,000. Subsequently, the RPO and another APO of the Regional Passport Office in Jalandhar were also apprehended. Further investigation is underway, the official claimed.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More