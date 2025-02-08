ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Apprehends Senior Auditor Of PCDA Among Three Persons

CBI said during investigation the true identity of the accused public servant was revealed as Senior Auditor, Office of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts(PCDA).

Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 9:50 PM IST

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended three persons including a Senior Auditor of the Office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Ministry of Defence, and two private persons for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe as first-installment from the complainant, the probe agency said on Saturday.

According to a CBI spokesperson, the probe agency registered a case on February 7, 2025, against two accused including a public servant of the Office of the PCDA, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi and a private person who is defence Supplier on allegations that said demanded of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant (also a Defence Supplier) for his already cleared bills and threatened to obstruct the payment of further bills of the said supplier, the CBI official informed.

CBI claimed that the accused have been identified as Deep Narayan Yadav (Senior Auditor, Office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts, Ministry of Defence, in New Delhi), Akash Kapoor (owner of a private company and Defence supplier), and Dinesh (employee of Kapoor). Further, the accused public servant allegedly agreed to accept Rs 8 lakhs as the first instalment and directed the complainant to pay the same to the accused private person (Defence Supplier), the CBI spokesperson added.

CBI posted on X, “CBI apprehends three accused including Senior Auditor of the Office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), New Delhi and two private persons including the proprietor of a private company for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 8 lakh as first instalment from the complaint.”

CBI laid a trap and caught an employee of the accused Defence Supplier, red-handed while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 8 lakh as the first instalment from the complainant. Later the accused owner of the private Defence Supplier was also apprehended, CBI said.

According to the CBI official, during the investigation, the true identity of the accused public servant was revealed as Senior Auditor, Office of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts(PCDA), Ministry of Defence, Defence Offices Complex, New Delhi. He too has been apprehended. The investigation is underway, CBI added.

