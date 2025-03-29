ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Apprehends Army Garrison Engineer, His Assisstant For Taking Bribe In Prayagraj

The Anti-Corruption Unit of CBI, Lucknow also raided residences and officers of the two officers,who were arrested.

CBI Apprehends Army Garrison Engineer, His Assisstant For Taking Bribe In Prayagraj
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

Prayagraj: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday late evening apprehended a Garrison Engineer of the Indian Army and his assistant for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh. The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Unit of the CBI also raided several places including the residences of officers. It is alleged that the duo demanded a bribe of Rs 2.88 lakh from a Delhi-based firm.

According to sources, a Garrison Engineer, who is equal to the rank of a Major and an Assistant Garrison Engineer had awarded the company word related to power supply. The duo for awarding the tender demanded Rs 2.88 lakh from the Delhi-based firm. They approacged the CBI, following which the a team of the central probe ageny reached Prayagraj.

The team on late Friday evening caught the two officers red-handed while accepting the bribe. They also raided the officers and residences of the two officers and collected evidence. The CBI team is probing the case and also interrogating the duo. The team is expected to take the duo to Lucknow on Saturday, where they will be produced in a court.

Sources in the CBI said that it could be a big racket and many senior officers could be involved in it. The CBI will ask for a remand of both the officers and will interrogate them further.

