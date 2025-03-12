CBI And Kerala Police Arrest Cryptocurrency Exchange Garantex Founder Wanted By USA

New Delhi: The CBI and Kerala Police have arrested Lithuanian national Aleksej Besciokov, who was wanted by the United States for setting up cryptocurrency exchange Garantex allegedly to launder the proceeds of criminal activities, including ransomware, officials said Wednesday. He was arrested when he was allegedly plotting to escape from the country, officials said.

According to the US Secret Service documents, Besciokov, during 2019-25, allegedly "controlled and operated" Garantex, which facilitated money laundering to the tune of at least USD 96 billion in cryptocurrency transactions by transnational criminal organisations (including terrorist organisations) and violated sanctions.

"Garantex received hundreds of millions in criminal proceeds and was used to facilitate various crimes, including hacking, ransomware, terrorism, and drug trafficking, often with substantial impact to US victims," it said. It said Besciokov was Garantex's primary technical administrator and responsible for obtaining and maintaining critical infrastructure of the platform as well as reviewing and approving transactions.

The indictment documents cited by the Secret Service said Besciokov is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

He is also charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the International Economic Emergency Powers Act—which also carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in person—and with conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

"On a request submitted by the USA, the Ministry of External Affairs, acting under the Extradition Act, 1962, got issued a provisional arrest warrant on March 10, 2025 against the subject from ACJM Patiala House Court in Delhi. The IPCU, CBI coordinated with Kerala Police for the arrest of fugitive criminal Aleksej Besciokov. The subject would be produced before the Patiala House Court by the Kerala Police," CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

He is wanted for facing trial before the United States District Court for the Eastern District Court of Virginia, it said.

The US Secret Service executed a seizure order on March 6 authorised by a judge in the Eastern District of Virginia against three website domain names used to support Garantex’s operations to prevent these sites from being used for money laundering and additional crimes. The US authorities also froze over funds USD 26 million as part of the action.