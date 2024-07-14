Cauvery Conflict: Why Karnataka Not Releasing Water To Tamil Nadu?

Bengaluru: The situation between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu regarding the release of Cauvery water underscores the complexities of water management during the monsoon season. Karnataka's major reservoirs are gradually filling up after being nearly drained, thanks to improved rainfall this year compared to previous seasons. However, the Cauvery Water Control Committee (CWRC) has recommended Karnataka to release 1 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water daily to Tamil Nadu from July 12 to July 31.

Karnataka's argument against immediate release revolves around the need to assess rainfall and water storage until the end of July before committing to such releases. Currently, the state contends that only 60 TMC of water is available across all four Cauvery basin reservoirs, which also need to cater to local agricultural needs. Despite reservoir levels showing improvement--such as 76% in Harangi Dam, 56% in Hemavati, 54% in KRS, and 96% in Kabini --there remains a deficit of around 19-20 TMC compared to full capacity.

Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar has highlighted these factors to justify Karnataka's cautious approach, citing the ongoing rain assessment and the state's agricultural demands. The decision hinges on balancing the immediate needs of Tamil Nadu with Karnataka's concerns over future water availability, especially given the variability of monsoon patterns.

