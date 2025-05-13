Caught In Post-Ceasefire Uncertainty, Telangana Students Still Undecided Between Home And Campus

New Delhi: With tensions easing along the borders following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, students from Telangana, who returned recently from the conflict regions like Kashmir and Punjab, face a new dilemma of whether they should return home or go back to the campuses.
Many of them, who took refuge at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, are still undecided as messages from their respective universities, urging them to resume in-person classes as soon as possible, keep them on tenterhooks. They are yet to overcome hesitancy, citing emotional distress and safety concerns.
On Monday, Telangana Bhavan resident commissioner Gaurav Uppal met the students to understand their concerns. Expressing a strong desire to return home first, they told Uppal about their willingness to resume campus life once they feel mentally and emotionally prepared.
Recognising their concerns, Uppal contacted officials of the respective universities, requesting that online classes be continued temporarily to support the psychological well-being of the students. The university officials have reportedly responded positively to Uppal's suggestion.
While some final-year students preferred to stay in Delhi until the situation stabilises fully, the resident commissioner assured them that accommodation at Telangana Bhavan would be extended as per their needs.
As of Monday, a total of 162 students were put up at Telangana Bhavan. While some have already left for their hometowns, others have chosen to stay back, waiting for further clarity and a sense of normalcy before making their next move.
