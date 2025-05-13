ETV Bharat / bharat

Caught In Post-Ceasefire Uncertainty, Telangana Students Still Undecided Between Home And Campus

New Delhi: With tensions easing along the borders following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, students from Telangana, who returned recently from the conflict regions like Kashmir and Punjab, face a new dilemma of whether they should return home or go back to the campuses.

Many of them, who took refuge at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, are still undecided as messages from their respective universities, urging them to resume in-person classes as soon as possible, keep them on tenterhooks. They are yet to overcome hesitancy, citing emotional distress and safety concerns.

On Monday, Telangana Bhavan resident commissioner Gaurav Uppal met the students to understand their concerns. Expressing a strong desire to return home first, they told Uppal about their willingness to resume campus life once they feel mentally and emotionally prepared.