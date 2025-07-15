Cattle Rearers Clash With Cop Over Milk Price Hike in Sabarkantha; 47 Detained

Sabarkantha: A protest by cattle rearers demanding a hike in milk prices outside Sabar Dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Monday turned violent, causing injuries to three policemen and cops releasing teargas shells to disperse the stone-pelting crowd, an official said.

At least 47 people were detained following the protest outside the Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, or Sabar Dairy, near Himmatnagar town. About 74 people, including former Baid MLA Jasubhai Patel, Ranjitsinh Solanki and former vice-chairman of Sabarkantha Bank, Rajendra Singh Bhati, along with 1,000 unknown people, have been named in an FIR that was registered by the police.

"Many cattle rearers had gathered outside Sabar Dairy around 11 am to raise their demand for a hike in the milk procurement prices. When they were stopped near the main gate, some protesters started hurling stones at the police, which left three policemen injured. Some police vehicles were also damaged," Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said.

"To control the situation and disperse the mob, we lobbed nearly 50 teargas shells. We have so far detained 47 protestors. The situation is under control and adequate force has been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order," he added.

Dhavalsinh Zala, the independent MLA of the Bayad constituency, also reached the spot to extend his support to the protesting cattle rearers. But he fled after the agitation turned violent. Zala said cattle rearers are demanding a 20 to 25 per cent hike in the milk procurement price instead of the 9 to 10 per cent price rise declared by Sabar Dairy this year. "Cattle rearers must get legit prices for their milk. But we appeal to the people to maintain peace. Police officers have been injured, and cattle rearers have also been hurt. Both parties should stay calm," Zala added.