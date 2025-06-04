ETV Bharat / bharat

RCB Celebrations Turn Tragic: 4 Dead, 15 Injured In Stampede As Fans Storm Bengaluru Stadium

A crowd of fans gather at the Vidhana Soudha for the grand felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Four people including a woman were killed and at least 15 others were injured, some of them critically, in a stampede at the gates of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, where thousands of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team after the team won its maiden IPL title on Tuesday.

The celebratory moods turned tragic after the stampede led to the loss of lives as crowds rushed towards the stadium gates to attend the event organised to mark the RCB's IPL victory.

The names and other details of the deceased and the injured persons are yet to be shared by the authorities. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of three persons is said to be critical.

The stampede was triggered as hundreds of fans sought to enter the stadium by breaking the barricades. Police brought the situation under control by resorting to a mild lathi-charge.