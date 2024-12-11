'Casual Approach Over Admission To Disabled Candidate': SC Summons Director General Of Health Services

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the personal presence of the Director General of the Centre's Directorate General of Health Services while deploring the "casual approach" in connection with the grant of admission to a medical aspirant from the disability category.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan. The bench directed the officer to remain present before it at around 10.30 am on December 12. The bench said courts normally refrain from passing directions regarding the presence of government officials before it.

"It is unfortunate that in the matter concerning the admission of the petitioner belonging to the persons with disability category, in spite of notice being duly served, none appears," the bench said in its order.

"... in view of the casual approach of respondent number 2, we are compelled to direct the personal presence of the Director General, Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi in this court on December 12 at 10.30 am," said the bench. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by one Anmol through advocate Atif Inam.

"The Registrar concerned to ensure that the order is communicated to respondent No.2/Director General, Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi forthwith. List on 12.12.2024 as the first item," said the bench.

The apex court passed the order on a plea against an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 23, dismissing a plea filed by the aspirant for admission to the MBBS course for the 2024-25 academic session.