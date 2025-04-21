ETV Bharat / bharat

Casteist Remark Row: Jaipur's Chanakya Sena Announces Rs 1-Lakh Prize To Deface Anurag Kashyap

Chankya Sena's patron, Pandit Suresh Mishra, said People like Kashyap, who are making baseless rants about the Brahmin community, need to be taught a lesson.

A file photo of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
A file photo of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST

Updated : April 21, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST

Jaipur: The Chanakya Sena of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Monday strongly condemned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over his recent controversial remarks against the Brahmin community on social media and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for blackening his face.

Pandit Suresh Mishra, patron of Chanakya Sena and national president of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, said, "There is tremendous anger in the society over Kashyap's comment. Various organisations of the society have unanimously registered their protest against his statement."

A virtual meeting of Chanakya Sena, Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, Brahmin Seva Sangh, All India Brahmin Mahasabha, Vishwa Brahmin Parishad and All India Brahmin Sangh was held, joined by Vishambar Dayal Sharma, K N Tiwari, Dr K V Sharma, Praveen Mishra, Dr Azad Kaushik, Narishyant Sharma, Dr Om Sharma and Jitesh Shukla.

"People like Anurag Kashyap, who are making baseless rants about the Brahmin community and spreading negativity in society, need to be taught a lesson. The Brahmin community has renounced, penanced and sacrificed for the welfare of all and the unity and integrity of the country," Mishra said.

He said, "People with such thinking should be opposed in society. Such people should be brought in front of everyone and punished, so that no one can dare to do such a thing in future."

