Caste Survey: Karnataka Govt Warns Of Disciplinary Action Against Its Employees Refusing Enumerator Duty

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Thursday warned that disciplinary action will be initiated against its officials and employees, who refused to take up enumerator duties during the ongoing Socio-economic and Educational Survey.

The warning comes in the wake of a few government employees, mostly school teachers, expressing their reservations to work as enumerators of the survey citing health and other reasons. The government has enlisted over 1.5 lakh employees for the survey and each has been given a target of surveying 150 houses in 15 days.

"The cabinet discussed the issue in detail and decided to initiate action against the employees refusing to be part of the survey. The problem is primarily prevalent in Bengaluru city," said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil.

While the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, under which the survey is being carried out, is authorized to initiate disciplinary action against employees outside Bengaluru, Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority, has been empowered to act against employees refusing the survey work.

The action will be initiated under the provisions of the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Regulation and Appeals) Rules of 1957 and Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules of 2021, Patil added.

CM to hold video conference with DCs

With complaints of technical glitches hampering the survey piling up, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a video conference on Friday with Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers of all districts on Friday to review the progress of the survey.

In the meeting, the CM is expected to offer solutions to problems being faced by the enumerators besides giving certain directions to ensure the smooth conduct of the survey.

The survey which started on September 22 will continue till October 7. But in the last three days, several enumerators have complained about technical glitches in the mobile application specially created for the survey. The complaints include network issues coupled with problems to enter data in the App.