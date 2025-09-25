Caste Survey: Karnataka Govt Warns Of Disciplinary Action Against Its Employees Refusing Enumerator Duty
The warning came after a few government employees expressed their reservations to work as enumerators of the survey citing health and other reasons.
By Anil Gejji
Published : September 25, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Thursday warned that disciplinary action will be initiated against its officials and employees, who refused to take up enumerator duties during the ongoing Socio-economic and Educational Survey.
The warning comes in the wake of a few government employees, mostly school teachers, expressing their reservations to work as enumerators of the survey citing health and other reasons. The government has enlisted over 1.5 lakh employees for the survey and each has been given a target of surveying 150 houses in 15 days.
"The cabinet discussed the issue in detail and decided to initiate action against the employees refusing to be part of the survey. The problem is primarily prevalent in Bengaluru city," said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil.
While the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, under which the survey is being carried out, is authorized to initiate disciplinary action against employees outside Bengaluru, Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority, has been empowered to act against employees refusing the survey work.
The action will be initiated under the provisions of the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Regulation and Appeals) Rules of 1957 and Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules of 2021, Patil added.
CM to hold video conference with DCs
With complaints of technical glitches hampering the survey piling up, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a video conference on Friday with Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers of all districts on Friday to review the progress of the survey.
In the meeting, the CM is expected to offer solutions to problems being faced by the enumerators besides giving certain directions to ensure the smooth conduct of the survey.
The survey which started on September 22 will continue till October 7. But in the last three days, several enumerators have complained about technical glitches in the mobile application specially created for the survey. The complaints include network issues coupled with problems to enter data in the App.
Complaints have also been received of mismatch in the houses assigned to enumerators and those listed against their names on the application. Some even complained that houses assigned to them for survey were far away from the places of their work.
Karnataka High Court gives green signal To survey
Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday gave green signal for the survey with a rider to the state government to keep the data safe, secure and secret.
After hearing the batch of petitions filed by former MLA and senior advocate KN Subbareddy, Karnataka Vokkaligara Sangha, Akhil Karnataka Brahman Mahasabha and others questioning the decision of the state government to conduct the survey, the divisional bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi allowed the survey.
"The government must not disclose the data of the survey to anyone. The Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, which is conducting the survey, is responsible for safe keeping of the data," the High Court said.
It also directed the government not to force people for any information during the survey. "You should collect the details only if people voluntarily share them. You are not supposed to force anyone," the court said.
The petitioners had contended that the government is carrying out a caste census in the name of the Socio-economic and Educational Survey while the power to carry out census lies only with the Union government. The government countered the argument saying the survey is being wrongly projected as caste census.
A court also directed the Commission to file an affidavit on Friday, clearly enlisting the steps taken to ensure that the data collected is kept confidential and will not be accessed by any person.
