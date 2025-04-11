ETV Bharat / bharat

Caste Census Report Tabled In Karnataka Cabinet

File Photo: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 11, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST

Bengaluru: The much-awaited Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, popularly known as the "caste census," was presented before the Karnataka cabinet on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Some ministers said they want to go through the recommendations first. For this reason, there will be a cabinet meeting on April 17." Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said it was decided that a discussion on the caste census would take place in a special cabinet meeting on April 17.

According to Backward Class Development Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, the caste census report is in 50 volumes. It comprises 5.98 crore people from 1.38 crore families. "It encompasses 94.77 per cent of people. Only 5.23 per cent of people are out of its ambit," Tangadagi told reporters.

The caste census was prepared with the help of 1.6 lakh officers, including 79 IAS officers, 777 senior level officers, 1,33,825 teachers and 22,190 personnel in agriculture and other departments, he said.

The Socio-Economic and Education Survey report was submitted to CM Siddaramaiah by Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde in February last year.

