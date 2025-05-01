Caste Census: PM Modi Had The Will; Cong, Other Parties Only Spoke About It, Says Chirag Paswan

New Delhi: Union minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census and slammed opposition parties for claiming credit, alleging that they only used the issue as a "political weapon" for votes.

"If at all credit for this decision should go to anyone, it should go to Prime Minister Modi. He had the will to do it,” Chirag told a press conference here. In a major decision, the Centre on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration would be included in the next census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

“Yesterday, the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a very important decision. It was the need of the hour," Paswan said.

Terming the decision as “historic”, he said it will fulfil the dreams of Bhimrao Ambedkar and lay a “strong foundation” for making India a developed country by 2047 with further straightening of social justice in the country. Enumeration of castes in a nationwide census was necessary to “integrate” the backward and other deprived sections of the society into the mainstream, he added.

Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, said the decision for caste enumeration has been taken to ensure that every section of the society gets a “fair and equal” share, avails the benefits of the government schemes and reservation, and are able to join the mainstream.

Slamming the Congress and other opposition parties, Paswan alleged that they started taking credit for the Centre's decision while they only used the issue of caste census as a "political weapon" to mislead people for votes. “During elections, opposition parties tried to raise the issue of caste census strongly, especially Congress, RJD and SP. These parties have always spoken about it but made no effort to make it happen,” he said.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Paswan alleged the Congress leader was using the issue of caste census as a “political weapon” to incite public sentiments for votes. The Congress remained in power at the Centre for many years after Independence but it did not conduct a caste census.

"It's only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had the will to do it," he said, adding, “If Rahul Gandhi really wanted a caste census, he could have got it done during his party’s regime earlier”. Paswan termed the caste surveys conducted in the Congress-ruled Karnataka and Telangana as "non-transparent" and "motivated by politics".

He also hit out at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad over his remarks that a caste survey was conducted in Bihar during the 17-month Mahagathbandhan government, saying it was done under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the support of all BJP MLAs.

Paswan rejected the opposition charge that the Modi government made the caste census announcement with an eye on elections, particularly in Bihar. "Had it been so, we would have done it ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Paswan contended.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known to take appropriate decisions at appropriate times. It is less than 24 hours since this decision (on caste census) was taken, efforts are being made (by the opposition party) to spread confusion on the issue by linking it with elections,” he said.