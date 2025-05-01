Caste Census: Congress Wants Centre To Follow Telangana Model

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), on May 2, is likely to endorse the Telangana model of caste survey to be followed for the national census, announced by the Centre on April 30.

The CWC is also likely to discuss the pros and cons of the Centre's move, which has not addressed key issues like a clear roadmap for the caste enumeration, which will be part of the national population census, and allocation of adequate funds for the exercise. The Congress is also concerned that the Centre's announcement of a caste enumeration might meet the same fate as the women's reservation law, which, though passed, will have to wait for years to get implemented.

The Telangana model of caste census assumes significance as the entire exercise, right from the conception stage to the implementation, bore the stamp of Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi was behind the state survey. We will discuss the Telangana model in detail at the CWC meeting. We want that any such exercise at the national level must be based on or factor in the model of the Congress-ruled state. Rahul Gandhi ensured the participation of the targeted beneficiaries in the survey, which would otherwise have been reduced to a mere bureaucratic exercise, without serving the purpose of social justice. We want a people's survey, where just questions should be asked from the citizens for an accurate picture of social distribution. Once you have that data, only then can welfare policies be tailored accordingly," CWC member Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.

"We got the survey done in Telangana and have also increased the OBC quota to 42 per cent. The data is being studied by a group of experts who will suggest how to shape the social welfare policies," he added.

Congress insiders say, apart from the quality of the national caste survey, they are also concerned about the sanctioning of funds for such a massive exercise and the fact that no time frame has been given for it. "The government had only sanctioned Rs 500 crore towards a caste census in the budget, but now says the entire exercise would require Rs 8,000 crore. There has to be proper allotment of funds," AICC functionary Chandan Yadav said.

"There is another concern that the caste census might get delayed as there is no time frame specified for it by the government. Because of these reasons, the caste census might meet the same fate as the women's reservation law, which guarantees a 33 per cent quota for women in state assemblies and in the Lok Sabha. The bill was passed in 2023 but will take a long time to be implemented as it is linked to the census and delimitation of parliamentary constituencies," he added.

Congress insiders said they would also discuss the timing of the Centre's announcement, which came in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Whatever the reason behind the announcement, our concern is the outcome. Rahul Gandhi has already said if the Centre was not ready to do a caste census, the Congress would do it," Thakor said.