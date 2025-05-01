Caste Census: Congress Upbeat, Sees Victory In Rahul's Persistent Pressure Tactics On Centre

New Delhi: The Congress is upbeat as Rahul Gandhi’s social justice agenda got a leg up with the Modi government announcing its decision to conduct a caste census soon.

The caste enumeration will be part of the main census to be taken up by the government over the coming days. Rahul welcomed the move and said it was an initial step towards social justice. He also asked the government when the survey would be done.

Rahul Gandhi, who became the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha after the 2024 national elections, had been demanding a caste census over the past years but had been ridiculed by the bjp which said the idea was divisive as it was backed by the urban naxals.

However, all along Rahul kept reiterating his demand saying a caste census was needed to design social justice policies based on hard data on population composition. The basic idea was to focus on the other backward classes that Rahul said were not getting a fair representation in the system.

Rahul raised the issue during a presser in 2023 and the same year Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to pm Modi asking for such a survey. The Congress manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections mentioned the caste census, if the INDIA bloc was voted to power.

During the budget session of parliament, Rahul said that he would ensure the House passed the caste census bill soon. Recently, the issue mentioned in the Ahmedabad Resolution was approved during the AICC session.

Also, the Congress ruled Telangana government led by Revanth Reddy recently passed a bill giving 42 percent reservation to the OBCs based on a detailed caste census. Rahul was involved in the framing of the questions for the survey.

Rahul also mentioned the issue recently in Bihar where assembly elections will be held later this year saying the earlier caste survey done in the state was faulty and the INDIA block would get a new census done if it was voted to power.

Although Rahul kept flagging his demand, there was a thought within the Congress that the Modi government would never agree to his demand. However, the sudden announcement of a caste census by the Centre on April 30 brought excitement among the party leaders, who credited Rahul for taking it up.

"This is a victory for Rahul Gandhi who started the fight for caste census. The BJP made fun of him but now realised the importance of the issue. Earlier, the Congress-led UPA government had done a caste census but could not publish it. When the Modi government came to power in 2014, they also did not publish the data. But today they have surrendered before him. This is also an ideological win for the Congress," AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.

“It was Rahul Gandhi who pushed a caste census in Telangana and later ensured that proper reservation was made into a law for the benefit of the other backward groups. We are committed to holding a similar survey if INDIA bloc wins in Bihar,” he said.

According to the AICC in charge of Rajasthan SS Randhawa caste census was a people’s issue and had become a reality of the country. “Rahul Gandhi raised the matter and fought for it on the streets and inside parliament and during elections. It has now become an issue of the masses and is getting reflected as a voice of the people,” Randhawa told ETV Bharat.

"I am very happy. This is a victory for our leader who did not give up on a cause close to him. It is good that better sense prevailed in the government and they listened to Rahul Gandhi," AICC in charge of Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore told ETV Bharat.