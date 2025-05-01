ETV Bharat / bharat

Can Caste Census Resolve Jammu Kashmir’s Reservation Conflict?

Srinagar: The reservation conflict in Jammu and Kashmir sprang up after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the centre amended the quota rules “for political expediency” after the abrogation of Article 370.

The Lieutenant Governor administration in the Union Territory in March 2024 included more castes and communities in the quota. These decisions led to complaints of “discrimination” by the general category population, which alleges their share in government jobs and professional colleges has now reduced from 50 to 39 per cent.

Caught up in the popular demand for rationalisation of the new quota system, the Omar Abdullah-led government, as part of its poll promise, formed a cabinet subcommittee after its election win to fix the reservation controversy in the UT.

The caste enumeration announced by the BJP-led government on Wednesday has now given a ray of hope to the people in the Kashmir Valley, who expect that it can address the discrimination.

Congress Party’s Jammu and Kashmir chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, who credited his leader Rahul Gandhi's struggle for a caste census, said the exercise would ensure equal justice for all sections of the population.

“I am talking for the entire country that the census should remove the conflicts on the issue of reservation. For example, many sections don't have any role in the administration just because they belong to a particular sect or caste. This is a revolutionary thing whereby every caste, religion, community and area would be having their rights fulfilled,” Karra told ETV Bharat when asked whether the centre's decision will address the controversy in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the party will analyse its outcome once the census is rolled out in the country.