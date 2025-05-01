Can Caste Census Resolve Jammu Kashmir’s Reservation Conflict?

Srinagar: The reservation conflict in Jammu and Kashmir sprang up after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the centre amended the quota rules “for political expediency” after the abrogation of Article 370.
The Lieutenant Governor administration in the Union Territory in March 2024 included more castes and communities in the quota. These decisions led to complaints of “discrimination” by the general category population, which alleges their share in government jobs and professional colleges has now reduced from 50 to 39 per cent.
Caught up in the popular demand for rationalisation of the new quota system, the Omar Abdullah-led government, as part of its poll promise, formed a cabinet subcommittee after its election win to fix the reservation controversy in the UT.
The caste enumeration announced by the BJP-led government on Wednesday has now given a ray of hope to the people in the Kashmir Valley, who expect that it can address the discrimination.
Congress Party’s Jammu and Kashmir chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, who credited his leader Rahul Gandhi's struggle for a caste census, said the exercise would ensure equal justice for all sections of the population.
“I am talking for the entire country that the census should remove the conflicts on the issue of reservation. For example, many sections don't have any role in the administration just because they belong to a particular sect or caste. This is a revolutionary thing whereby every caste, religion, community and area would be having their rights fulfilled,” Karra told ETV Bharat when asked whether the centre's decision will address the controversy in Jammu and Kashmir.
National Conference Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the party will analyse its outcome once the census is rolled out in the country.
Political analyst and author Zafar Choudhary said the caste census, once held, can help in a mutually acceptable solution to the grievances of all stakeholders of the reservation in Jammu and Kashmir.
“This (caste census) may take frustratingly long, but there is hardly any other way of closure to the reservation issue of Jammu and Kashmir,” Choudhary said.
He said the government, through its cabinet committee or any other instrument, can find a solution without knowing the genuine and certified numbers of beneficiary communities.
“Altering the percentages to address grievances of one section will obviously end up creating new aggrieved groups and hence a cycle of disaffection and resentment,” he said.
Former bureaucrat Lateef-u-Zaman Deva, who has extensively written on reservation, said that if caste enumeration is done genuinely based on the Mandal Commission's 11-point criteria, the reservation issues in Jammu and Kashmir will be addressed.
He said that caste-based categories should all be included in Other Backwards Classes (OBCs). “There should be only one category of castes that is OBC, just like we have in the rest of the country. Categories like Resident of Backwards Areas (RBA), International Border (IB), Line of Control (LoC), etc., should be dispensed with. If that happens, the reservation will be fair and genuine. The enumeration must determine the poverty of the castes based on the Mandal Commission's 11-point criteria,” Deva, who headed the Public Service Commission in Jammu and Kashmir, told ETV Bharat.
