ETV Bharat / bharat

Caste And Gender Equations In Focus As BJP Weighs In For Delhi CM Face

New Delhi: After BJP's thumping victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections, the party is yet to announce who will lead the government. Even after two days since the results, the meeting of the BJP Legislative Party has not been called yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a tour of France and America, and according to the party's top leadership, the name of the Chief Minister will be announced only after his return. When the president of the Delhi Chief of the party Virendra Sachdeva was asked on Monday about the announcement of CM, he replied that the decision would be made by the central leadership. However, an internal exercise is going on in the party to choose the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

BJP national president JP Nadda had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday regarding the formation of government. According to sources in the party, caste and gender equations are being considered in finalising the name of the Chief Minister. There are a total of seven top posts in the cabinet in Delhi including the Chief Minister.

Keeping an eye on the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, it is speculated by political commentators that the CM would be from Purvanchal. During his address at the party headquarters on Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted himself to be an MP from Purvanchal. In this regard, Manoj Tiwari's name was in the air but the party clarified that only the elected MLAs will get an opportunity in the government to be formed in Delhi. The names of MLA Abhay Verma from Laxmi Nagar and MLA Ajay Mahawar from Gonda are also being said to be in the race for CM.