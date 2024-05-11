Cash Worth Rs 7 Crore Seized From Overturned Vehicle in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari

Amaravati: In a sensational recovery of a huge amount of cash ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election, authorities have seized Rs 7 crore worth cash recovered from a vehicle which overturned in East Godavari district on Saturday, sources said.

According to reports, the cash hidden in seven boxes, was seized from the vehicle which overturned after being hit by a lorry at Anantapally in Nallajarla Mandal. Locals noticed that seven cardboard boxes, containing cash, were being transferred in that vehicle and informed the police.

Reports said that the vehicle was going from Vijayawada towards Visakhapatnam when it overturned leading to the recovery of cash. The driver of the overturned vehicle sustained injuries and was transferred to Gopalapuram Hospital for treatment, said the reports.

Purported videos of the cash seizure showed officials counting the notes in the denominations of Rs 500 kept in carton boxes.

Meanwhile Andhra Pradesh Police have launched investigation over the source of the cash. The cash recovery comes two days after another cash haul worth Rs 8 crore was made from a truck in NTR district of the state on Thursday.

