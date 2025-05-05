Cash Row: Three-Judge Panel Submits Report On Inquiry Against Justice Yashwant Varma

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said a committee of three judges, constituted for conducting an inquiry into the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting judge, has submitted its report to the Chief Justice of India on May 4, 2025.

A huge controversy erupted after a huge pile of cash was allegedly discovered when a fire broke out at the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, currently a judge of the Allahabad High Court. Justice Varma, then judge of the Delhi High Court, faced the probe after the alleged discovery of unaccounted money. On March 28, the Centre had cleared the transfer of Delhi High Court justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court.

The apex court, in a press release, said, “The three-member Committee consisting of Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Mr Justice GS Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Ms Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, constituted for conducting an inquiry into the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting Judge, has submitted its report dated 03.05.2025 to the Chief Justice of India on May 4, 2025”.

On March 24, the Supreme Court collegium, led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, had issued a resolution recommending that the Centre repatriate Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court, his parent high court, from where he was transferred to the Delhi High Court in 2021.

A statement, published on the apex court’s website, had said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meetings held on March 20 and 24, 2025, has recommended repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad”.

As per the Supreme Court judgment in K Veeraswami Vs Union of India (1991), no criminal case can be registered against a judge of a High Court or Supreme Court without the prior permission of the Chief Justice of India.

The CJI had formed a three-member Inquiry Committee to investigate allegations regarding the discovery of a large amount of cash at the residence of Justice Varma. The controversy originated from a reported fire at Justice Varma’s official residence on Tughlak Road at around 11:35 pm on March 14.

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court on March 22 uploaded on its website the inquiry report of Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya -- complete with photos and videos -- regarding the alleged discovery of a substantial amount of cash from Justice Varma's residence.

Justice Upadhyaya's report to the CJI contains material about official communication that says "four to five semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency notes" were found at the judge Varma's Delhi residence. Justice Varma has strongly denounced the allegations in the currency-discovery row and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom of his residence either by him or any of his family members. In his response to the Delhi High Court CJ, Justice Varma has said the allegation of cash discovery from his residence appears to be a "conspiracy to frame and malign him".

The apex court’s five-member collegium on March 20 unanimously recommended transferring Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court. The collegium took the decision after the members were apprised of a video purportedly of burning cash at the residence of Justice Varma.

